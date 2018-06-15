Late Morocco Own Goal Hands Iran Crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup Win

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Aziz Bouhaddouz headed into his own net in the 95th minute to help Iran beat Morocco 1-0 in their Group B opener for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday.

The substitute's error gave cagey Iran their first win at a World Cup 20 years, since beating USA 2-1 at France '98, while Morocco were left to rue wasting several early chances.

Opportunities were few in what proved to be a hard-fought slugfest between two stubborn defences. Morocco showed plenty of endeavour going forward but crucially lacked end product, while "Iranian Messi" Sardar Azmoun wasted Iran's best chance just before the break.

Iran Lean on Stingy Defence in Perfect, Winning Game Plan

Iran arrived at this tournament having set a World Cup record by keeping 12 clean sheets in a row during qualifying. Coach Carlos Queiroz wisely leaned on his record-breaking unit in a perfect game plan designed to frustrate Morocco.

Queiroz knows how to put a defence together, and the former Manchester United assistant has made organisation, composure and aggression his key watchwords at international level.

However, Iran's defending against Morocco was more last-ditch than cool under pressure:

More than once, the Queiroz-constructed back four needed a heroic block or desperate tackle to prevent a slick Morocco move ending with a goal. In particular, Schalke 04 winger Amine Harit was causing the Iran backline problems with his pace and trickery, while the vision of Galatasaray schemer Younes Belhanda meant a defence-splitting pass was always on.

Yet Belhanda and Co. never found a way through thanks to numbers Iran put in front of the defence. They swarmed around Belhanda, made more than their share of aggressive tackles and eventually doubled up out wide, with every one of the 10 outfield players doing their bit to defend.

The pragmatic and physical approach didn't win plaudits with everybody:

However, it did prove enough for all three points after Morocco lost concentration and were punished for a rare mistake:

Iran managed to stay strong despite Morocco's fluency. While Queiroz's men aren't the most ambitious going forward, they do know how keep a game close and break with purpose.

The combination is sure to frustrate Spain and Portugal and ensure Iran won't be a pushover for the group's heavyweights.

Morocco Not Decisive Enough in Forward Areas to Scare World Cup Defences

Morocco were impressive several times going forward but too often lacked the decisive streak at crucial moments. The final pass was either overhit or played short, while the finishing from coach Herve Renard's men left a lot to be desired.

It was a shame because Morocco played some quick, neat and intuitive football going forward. Wingers Harit and Nordin Amrabat used pace, strength and flair to tie markers in knots on the flanks, while Belhanda's touch and technique were both on point.

Unfortunately, crosses from wide were frequently wayward, while Belhanda usually found himself crowded out at the tip of midfield. Those issues left No. 9 Ayoub El Kaabi lacking the supply needed to impact the match in any meaningful way.

Morocco's inability to make the most of their foray forwards made a mockery of the ambitious pre-match prediction from BBC 5 live Sport's Chris Sutton:

On this evidence, Morocco won't have any problem approaching the box. They just won't scare any defenders once they're there.

Time to Strip Azmoun of His 'Iranian Messi' Tag After Missed 1-on-1 in 1st Half

Morocco weren't alone in being wasteful in attacking areas. Iran were just as guilty despite creating a glorious chance for their best player shortly before the break.

A slick and sweeping counter had sent Azmoun clear. The Rubin Kazan forward, dubbed the "Iranian Messi," was one-on-one with Monir El Kajoui, and a goal appeared inevitable.

Unfortunately, Azmoun couldn't justify the comparisons with Argentina and Barcelona great Messi as he fluffed his lines at the vital moment. Off-balance and tentative, the 23-year-old chipped straight against Morocco's keeper.

It was the signature moment of a poor display from a player who failed to live up to the hype:

Had it have been Messi, the diminutive South American would surely have kept his feet and finished with aplomb. Azmoun's miss showed how a nickname based on a great player doesn't always translate to a similar level of talent.

Neither Team Has Much Hope of Reaching the Knockout Phase

Although they won, it was telling Iran's goal came from the head of a Morocco player. Like their opponents, Iran lacked quality in the final third.

Azmoun was wasteful, while substitute Saman Ghoddos, who starred for Ostersunds against Arsenal in this season's UEFA Europa League, was brought on too late. It was Ghoddos who won the free-kick which led to the goal, but Iran's overall attacking display will have impressed nobody.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

These are two teams with strong defences but without the cutting edge up top to make it out of the group.

What's Next?

Iran's unenviable task is to try to repeat their heroics against Spain on Wednesday, June 20, the same day Morocco will attempt to make amends against UEFA Euro 2016 winners Portugal.