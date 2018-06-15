LeBron James Gets Weed Strain Named After Him by The Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James smiles during a news conference following Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, early Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to sweep the series and take the title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Hip-hop star The Game has come up with a unique pitch to convince LeBron James to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per TMZ Sports, The Game's company, Trees By Game, has created a new strain of marijuana called "'LA' Bron James."

"[It's] a strain inspired by my city and them trying to bring King James to the Lake Show," The Game said. 

The Game is an avid Lakers fan and clearly wants to see his favorite team make a big splash in free agency this summer after missing the playoffs in each of the last five years.

James has yet to officially announce whether or not he will opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The four-time NBA MVP has until June 29 to decide whether he will become a free agent. 

Related

    Report: NBA Draft Eligibility Rules May Change in 2021

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Draft Eligibility Rules May Change in 2021

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Vegas Picks Kawhi Favorites 👀

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Vegas Picks Kawhi Favorites 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Title Odds Skyrocket After Kawhi Rumors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Title Odds Skyrocket After Kawhi Rumors

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Celtics Will Pursue Kawhi If Available

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Celtics Will Pursue Kawhi If Available

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report