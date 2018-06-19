World Cup 2018 Power Rankings: Updated After Every Team's Opening Game

0 of 15

TF-Images/Getty Images

The first round of 2018 FIFA World Cup fixtures is in the books, and it's fair to say things didn't really go as expected.

Hosts Russia, coming into the tournament on a seven-game winless streak, flew out of the blocks and beat Saudi Arabia 5-0. Germany, the reigning champions, lost 1-0 to Mexico in a hapless performance, while tournament big guns Brazil, Spain, Portugal and Argentina all failed to pick up three points.

The nature of many of the games felt close. Lots of 1-0 scorelines speaks to that sentiment, and between a clear top order and a clear bottom three or four, there's a mass of teams in middle who seem fairly evenly matched.

That's made this job—ranking all 32 teams after Round 1—quite difficult.

As always, they're ranked on likelihood of lifting the World Cup. Strength of performance in Round 1 counts heavily toward that, but general ability and clout factors, too. That means Germany don't descend into the 20-30 range, but do fall from the top 10.

Please note: These rankings do not take into account Russia vs. Egypt, as that is a Round 2 game.