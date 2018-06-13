Intro to the NBA: Shaq Teaches Marvin Bagley III How to Make It in the League

Intro to the NBA: Shaq Teaches Marvin Bagley III How to Make It in the LeagueJune 14, 2018
Shaq knows a whole lot about life in the NBA.
Watch the video above to see Shaq give predraft advice to top prospect Marvin Bagley III.
From B/R x JCPenney.
