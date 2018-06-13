911 Call of Bode Miller's Daughter's Drowning Death Released

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 2, 2015, file photo, USA men's ski team member and six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships, in Beaver Creek, Colo. Miller's name no longer appears on the roster of the U.S. ski team, who announced its nominations Thursday, May 25, 2017, for the 2017-18 World Cup season. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Brennan Linsley/Associated Press

The Orange County Fire Authority on Tuesday released the 911 call made after Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter was pulled from a pool, TMZ Sports reported.

According to the report, the woman on the phone with the emergency dispatcher said somebody was performing CPR on Emeline Miller. The woman said Emeline wasn't breathing, but another person added she had a "small pulse."

The woman said on the call she was unsure how long the girl had been in the pool after falling in.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene minutes after the first call was made, and Capt. Tony Bommarito told reporters paramedics attempted to revive Emeline as they traveled to a local hospital, per the Associated Press (via the Los Angeles Times).

Miller announced Monday his daughter had died. Emeline was the youngest of his four children and the second child he had with his wife of over five years, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller.

Miller retired from professional skiing in October 2017, having won six Olympic medals, including a gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.

