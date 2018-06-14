LeBron's Decision and the Top 10 NBA Storylines That Will Dominate the Offseason

3 of 10

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Precious few teams have significant cap space this summer. Depending on how some nonguaranteed deals and uncertain renouncement situations resolve themselves, the safest assumption is that only seven teams can clear more than $20 million in room. But that's only if all seven renounce every cap hold on the books, which isn't remotely realistic.

The best bet on the number of teams with significant spending power? Five...and that's only if we fudge the cutoff and allow the Dallas Mavericks and their projected $18 million into the group.

This raises an interesting choice.

Do the few clubs with money capitalize on a market with little competition, spending what they can now and (ideally) landing players at below-market rates because there's nobody else around to drive up the price? Or do those teams, the vast majority of which are rebuilding, use that flexibility to take on bad money with assets attached? It stands to reason that if nobody has cap space, it's precisely because they've all got crummy deals clogging the books—deals they'd like to be rid of.

Opportunistic organizations could swoop in and absorb those bad contracts for the right price while getting ready for what could be a more enticing free-agent crop in 2019. That may be the Chicago Bulls' approach.

There's also the possibility of simply not spending anything, staying well under the cap for most of the season and using that flexibility later in the year when teams get desperate to trade unwanted assets.

"Is it going to be a little bit of a tough period? Yes, but we'll wake up in the summer of 2019 and 2020, when those contracts that were signed in 2016 come off the books, and there will be a lot of money again," longtime agent Mark Bartelstein told Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com back in February.

That's something else to keep in mind. Three-quarters of the league won't be cap-strapped forever. Now may be the time to strike.