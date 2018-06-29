Lonzo Ball Reportedly Expected to Be Ready for Lakers Camp After Knee Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

He's expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Ball had a somewhat underwhelming rookie year in 2017-18. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists, and the concerns about his shooting proved to be well-founded. The former UCLA Bruins star shot 36.0 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

Ball also battled a minor MCL sprain in the middle of the season. Knee problems became an issue later in the year as the No. 2 overall pick missed the Lakers' last eight games. ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk reported Ball received a platelet-rich plasma shot earlier this month to address the issue.

Ball's recovery is one of many storylines swirling around the Lakers this summer, with the biggest question being how the team will utilize its massive treasure chest of salary-cap space as it pursues LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

Should Ball continue to be dogged by injuries into his second season, it wouldn't be a huge blow for Los Angeles. But the team will want him to stay healthy and take big strides forward in 2018-19.