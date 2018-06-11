Bode Miller's 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Pool Accident

Brennan Linsley/Associated Press

The 19-month-old daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller, Emmy, died Sunday in a hospital after a pool accident Saturday night.

Miller confirmed the death in a statement on Instagram:

"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

CNN's Cheri Mossburg reported additional details of the situation:

"Orange County firefighters were dispatched to a drowning in Coto de Caza, CA on Saturday evening, where they initiated advanced life support measures on the 19-month old girl.

"OC Sheriff PIO Carrie Braun tells CNN her official cause and manner of death are not being released at this time as the death investigation is still ongoing."

Paramedics reportedly attempted to resuscitate her at the scene before ultimately taking her to a hospital, according to TMZ. It's not known how long the toddler was in the pool.

Emmy was the youngest of Miller's four children; he has two sons and another daughter. Miller, 40, had Emmy and son Nash Skan with his wife Morgan Miller, whom he married in 2012.

Miller is a six-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the super combined at the 2010 Winter Games. He last competed at the Olympics back in 2014 in Sochi. He also has a gold medal in four different World Championship events.