Shohei Ohtani Tommy John Surgery Not Yet Recommended Despite Reports, Angels Say

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler denied reports Shohei Ohtani is heading for Tommy John surgery.

"There have been no changes in Ohtani's diagnosis, and neither our physicians nor medical staff have recommended [Tommy John surgery] or said it's likely," Eppler said Monday, per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

The Angles are "cautiously optimistic" Ohtani will play again this season, possibly as both a hitter and pitcher, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Ohtani, 23, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and had platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections Thursday. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated in three weeks.

ESPN's Pedro Gomez (via ESPN's Keith Olbermann) reported early Monday that the Angels were expecting Ohtani to need Tommy John surgery and be out until the 2020 season.

Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 49.1 innings during his rookie season. He has also slashed .289/.372/.535 with six home runs and 20 RBI. His stellar two-way performance allowed him to live up to the hype as one of the best Japanese imports ever.

Earlier this season, he became the first player to win a game as a pitcher and hit a home run as a non-pitcher in his next start since Babe Ruth in 1921, per USA Today.