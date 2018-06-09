David West: Public Will Be Shocked to Learn About Warriors Behind the Scenes

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors power forward David West hinted the Dubs dealt with shocking behind-the-scenes drama en route to winning their third championship in four years by completing a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Friday night.

"Y'all got no clue. No clue," West said after the 108-85 title-clinching victory, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "That tells you about this team that nothing came out."

Although it's unclear what West is referring to, the fact a 37-year-old veteran who's played with four organizations across a 15-year professional career is making such a comment adds a layer of intrigue after the Warriors dismantled the Cavs.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr responded cryptically when asked about West's comments by SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt (via Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated).

"It was the hardest year of my short coaching career," Kerr said. "Four years but this was the most difficult one for sure. We had typical team stuff that every team has. I think it was more than that. It was the grind of doing it again.

"You know this but only a handful of teams have made the Finals four years in a row in the history of the league. There's a lot of internal stuff that happens. As a coach you have to try to navigate, move forward and keep the train rolling."

In an era where anonymous sources are so prevalent, it's surprising the Warriors were able to keep their apparent issues quiet while completing another championship journey.

That could change as the Dubs' executives, coaches and players begin to go their separate ways for the summer, though. Fans may finally learn what West was talking about amid Friday's celebration.

First, Golden State will celebrate its latest title with another parade Tuesday. It's become almost an annual tradition in Oakland in recent years.