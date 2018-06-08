Warriors Beat LeBron James, Cavs 108-85 to Claim 3rd NBA Title in 4 Seasons

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors continued their reign by capturing their third championship in four years with a 108-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry, who was held to 11 points in Game 3, blew past that total in the first seven minutes on Friday and had 20 in the first half alone.

After last year's historic playoff run with 15 straight wins and a 16-1 record overall, the Warriors took a different path to the title this time around. They were pushed to the limit against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals before prevailing in seven games.

But this series was a testament to Golden State's unique and unmatched ability to make even the most difficult tasks look easy. The franchise is the first to win back-to-back titles since the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

