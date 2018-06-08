Shohei Ohtani to Miss at Least 3 Weeks with UCL Injury and Blister

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani left Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a blister on his right middle finger, but it turns out he has another injury that will force him to miss time.

The Angels announced Friday the right-hander has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a Grade 2 sprain of the UCL. Ohtani received platelet-rich plasma and stem-cell injections Thursday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

If that treatment doesn't work, Tommy John surgery "could be in Ohtani's future," according to Robert Murray of FRS Baseball.

As impressive as he has been when healthy, Ohtani has dealt with some injuries this season. He first experienced the blister issue in April and also suffered a mild left ankle sprain that month. None of the injuries had forced him to the disabled list yet, though.

As well, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported shortly after Ohtani signed with the Angels in December that the two-way phenom had a first-degree sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

After a rough spring training that led to speculation he would start the season in the minors, Ohtani has proved he can make an impact with both his arm and his bat in the majors.

As a pitcher, Ohtani has opened the season at 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 49.1 innings. He's also hit .289 with six homers and 20 RBI.

The offense already has had to play without Ohtani in the lineup several times a week, and it has dealt with injuries to Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Justin Upton.

Being a two-way player put Ohtani at twice the risk for injury, but with his talent, signing him was worth the risk to the Angels. However, they once again find themselves having to be cautious with their rookie star.