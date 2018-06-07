Warriors Rookie Jordan Bell Had Stalker After Instagram Photo Revealed Address

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell was forced to move after someone discovered his address in an Instagram photo and began stalking him.

Logan Murdock of the Mercury News reported the news.

Bell, 23, posted the photo last September of him and his dog. Somehow, a person discovered the address of his Lake Merritt apartment from the picture, which was for a promotion.

Bell had a second incident after moving where he posted his new neighborhood on Instagram but deleted it upon realizing it and did not face any additional harassment.

The rookie averaged 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds during his rookie season. He's averaging 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds through the first three games of the 2018 NBA Finals. One particular moment in the Finals saw Bell express frustration after being called for a foul on LeBron James.

"This season for me has been such a roller-coaster," Bell said. "So many ups and downs. I've never been starting and playing a lot to just completely not playing at all. So it was something new for me but that's the way life is. You got to be a man and learn how to deal with it."