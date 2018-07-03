James Rodriguez Listed as Absent for Colombia vs. England Due to Calf Injury

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJuly 3, 2018

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez reacts as he leaves the football pitch due to an injury during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Colombia's 2018 FIFA World Cup hopes suffered a blow on Tuesday after James Rodriguez was ruled out of their last-16 clash with England due to injury. 

James Olley at the Evening Standard shared the team sheet which showed Rodriguez was not fit enough for the bench:

The Bayern Munich star was forced out of Colombia's 1-0 win over Senegal with a calf injury and does not appear to have recovered in time to face the Three Lions.

Manager Jose Pekerman said before the game that Rodriguez had undergone an MRI scan which showed the injury was not serious, per Joe Shread at Sky Sports.

It is not yet clear how long Rodriguez is expected to be out for. Colombia must beat England to remain in the tournament and defeat on Tuesday will mean elimination.

Rodriguez is one of Colombia's most important players and won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup after finishing as the tournament's top scorer.

The attacking midfielder is a goal threat for his country, and his invention is a key part of Colombia's attack. Squawka Football highlighted his effectiveness:

Rodriguez arrived at the World Cup on the back of a strong season at Bayern Munich, having joined the German giants on a two-year loan from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017.

Pekerman must now try to cope without his talisman against England. The onus will likely fall on Juan Fernando Quintero and striker Radamel Falcao to carry Colombia's hopes in Russia.

Related

    Luis Suarez Hurt in Uruguay Training

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Luis Suarez Hurt in Uruguay Training

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    PSG Winning FFP Battle Thanks to Henrique

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Winning FFP Battle Thanks to Henrique

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    UEFA to Review Decision to Clear PSG of Breaking FFP Rules

    World Football logo
    World Football

    UEFA to Review Decision to Clear PSG of Breaking FFP Rules

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Andres Escobar's Brother Fears for Colombia Players If They Lose

    Colombia (National Football) logo
    Colombia (National Football)

    Andres Escobar's Brother Fears for Colombia Players If They Lose

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report