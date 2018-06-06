Malcolm Jenkins Holds Up Series of Signs About Social Justice for Media

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins used his time with the media Wednesday to relay messages on signs instead of talking, via Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic:

One sign held by Jenkins read, "you aren't listening," while others listed statistics that support criminal justice reform, which he later displayed on Twitter:

Jenkins also named fellow NFL players Anquan Boldin, Doug Baldwin, Chris Long, Michael Bennett and others as "true patriots." "Colin Kaepernick gave $1 million to charity," read another sign.

Jenkins was a captain on the Eagles squad that won the Super Bowl last season, but President Donald Trump canceled the team's trip to the White House on Tuesday, saying that only a few players were going to attend.

The 30-year-old safety countered with his thoughts on Twitter:

Although Jenkins didn't take a knee during the national anthem like some others around the league, he did raise his fist as a form of protest against racial injustice.

He and Boldin also visited Congress last year to discuss community-police relations.