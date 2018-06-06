Fan Catches Foul Ball in Her Beer, Chugs It at Padres Game

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

There wasn't much to celebrate on the field for San Diego Padres fans Tuesday night during their 14-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, but one fan elicited raucous applause when she snagged a ball in the stands.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Petco Park, a woman caught a ball that was fouled back behind home plate in her cup of beer:

With thousands of eyes fixated on her, she chugged her beer as if she was taking part in a game of beer pong.

After Tuesday's loss, the 28-35 Padres appear to be on track for a 12th straight season without a playoff appearance.

The 2018 season may not be a memorable one for Padres fans in the long run, but the foul-ball-catching, beer-chugging fan who took center stage Tuesday night provided the organization with a highlight-reel performance that can be replayed for years to come.