2x Super Bowl Champion Patriots RB Is Now Launching Home Runs in Pro Baseball

Tyler Gaffney was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, but now he's mashing in the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system. Was it an easy transition from the gridiron to the diamond? Watch above to see how the ex-running back bounced back from injuries and started climbing the minor league ladder.
