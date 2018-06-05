Report: Nick Foles Only Confirmed Eagles Player Planning to Attend White House

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

It appears the contingent of Philadelphia Eagles players who planned to visit the White House was even smaller than expected.

According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles might have been the only player in attendance for Tuesday's slated celebration. One more player may have joined him.

President Donald Trump canceled the event Monday with a statement noting the Eagles were unable to come with their full team, via Rapoport.

The White House claimed it originally believed 81 Eagles personnel were going to visit the White House, per Jason Clark of NBC Philadelphia.

However, the list of players willing to participate remained short. Garafolo noted it was "less than 10" earlier Tuesday, and it now appears to have been only one or two before the event was canceled.

Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith were among those who publicly said they wouldn't visit the White House, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. Long and running back LeGarrette Blount each skipped the trip last year while they were members of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Jenkins and Smith, who is now a member of the Carolina Panthers, took to Twitter to explain their side:

Meanwhile, Trump had his own celebration at the White House Tuesday without mentioning the Eagles.