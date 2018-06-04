Former 49ers WR Dwight Clark Dies at Age 61 After Battle with ALS

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

Former wide receiver Dwight Clark is shown before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark, who had ALS, died Monday at the age of 61. 

His wife, Kelly, announced the news on Clark's Twitter account:

Clark was a two-time Super Bowl champion, playing in San Francisco from 1979-87 before retiring.

The Clemson product was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and was named first-team All-Pro in 1982 after leading the league with 60 catches in a strike-shortened season.

He finished his career with 506 receptions for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Of course, Clark's most famous grab came in the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Cowboys in a play forever known as "The Catch." 

Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis last year and eventually moved to Montana during his final months. He lived close to former 49ers owner and Hall of Famer Eddie DeBartolo.

The 49ers celebrated "Dwight Clark Day" at Levi's Stadium in October, with several former teammates in attendance, including Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

