MMA Fighter Knocks Himself Out with Botched Body Slam at UFC Fight Night 131

Jose "Shorty" Torres was looking to make a splash Friday night in his UFC debut at Fight Night Utica, and he did just that...but not in the way he expected. Facing Jarred Brooks, Torres was the beneficiary of a silly self-KO.

Following a solid first round, Brooks elevated Torres for a double-leg takedown. As Torres tried to escape over the top, however, Brooks decided to turn the move into a slam by flopping backward. Unfortunately, Brooks didn't tuck his chin while falling, and he inadvertently smashed the back of his head on the canvas:

Torres went to scramble out of the bad position but soon realized his opponent was badly hurt from the impact. A bit of ground-and-pound sealed the deal and scored Torres the victory by second-round TKO.

Though this fight took an unexpected turn, big things were expected from the undefeated prospect, who advanced to 8-0 in his career. We'll see if Torres can pick up a more conventional victory in his next outing.