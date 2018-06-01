Damir Dzumhur Crushes Ball Boy in Collision at 2018 French Open

Damir Dzumhur Crushes Ball Boy in Collision at 2018 French OpenJune 1, 2018
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
If there was ever any doubt as to why one of the most important habits in baseball was to yell "I've got it!" during a fly ball, well, allow those doubts to be erased from this tennis example below.
On Thursday at the French Open, Damir Dzumhur and a Roland Garros ball boy had what can only be described as a bone-rattling collision. Well, at least for the ball boy:
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
Talk about a collision course. 😬 @DzumhurDamir collides with ball boy during match. #RG18 https://t.co/M5xHLxMlMK
Luckily, all parties are OK:
Shoutout to Dzumhur for handling the situation with class. And to the ball boy for brushing off the whiplashing hit.
Adidas Gets High Marks at Roland Garros 2018