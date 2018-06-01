Damir Dzumhur Crushes Ball Boy in Collision at 2018 French Open

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

If there was ever any doubt as to why one of the most important habits in baseball was to yell "I've got it!" during a fly ball, well, allow those doubts to be erased from this tennis example below.

On Thursday at the French Open, Damir Dzumhur and a Roland Garros ball boy had what can only be described as a bone-rattling collision. Well, at least for the ball boy:

Luckily, all parties are OK:

Shoutout to Dzumhur for handling the situation with class. And to the ball boy for brushing off the whiplashing hit.