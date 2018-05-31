Video: JR Smith Costs Cavs Potential Game 1 Win by Not Knowing Score

Video: JR Smith Costs Cavs Potential Game 1 Win by Not Knowing ScoreJune 1, 2018
The Golden State Warriors wound up pulling out a 124-114 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, but LeBron James and Co. had a chance to win at the end of regulation.
Then chaos ensued.
In a 107-107 game, Cavaliers guard George Hill was at the line with a chance to give his team the lead with 4.7 seconds to play. However, his shot came up short and bounced to Cleveland's J.R. Smith...who ran the ball to midcourt while thinking his team was ahead.
It wasn't. And that decision cost the Cavs a chance to get a decent final shot off before the buzzer.
Golden State outscored Cleveland 17-7 in overtime, only putting Smith's blunder (and Hill's miss) more in the spotlight.
