Stephen Curry, Warriors Escape for Game 1 OT Win vs. Cavs; LeBron James Drops 51

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A blowout never materialized, but the Golden State Warriors managed to withstand a monster effort from LeBron James and secured a 124-114 overtime win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant paced the defending champions with 29 and 26 points, respectively, while Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and two blocks.

James, meanwhile, piled up a game-high 51 points (19-of-32 shooting), eight assists and eight rebounds. And had it not been for an egregious lapse in judgment by JR Smith at the end of regulation, the Cavaliers may very well have stolen the series opener in dramatic fashion.

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

Warriors Transition Offense Exposes Cavs D

Against the Warriors, attention to detail is of the utmost importance.

That's especially true in transition, where they can gash opponents in an instant with furious finishes on odd-man breaks and the most deflating pull-up threes the league has to offer.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, discipline on the break isn't part of their identity—and it hasn't been all season.

That was apparent again Thursday when the Warriors outscored Cleveland 28-18 in transition. A handful of rim runs and open three-point opportunities allowed them to create easy offense on a night when they shot just 13-of-36 (36.1 percent) from distance.

The fast-break disparity also highlighted a key sticking point: The Cavaliers need to be close to perfect in their execution to beat the Warriors. And that doesn't just mean getting back on defense and scrambling with some commitment to match up following missed shots.

It also means avoiding rushed shots early in the shot clock that allow the Warriors to deploy a grab-and-go approach that results in crippling scoring flurries.

Bogging things down may not be pretty, but at this point it could be Cleveland's most direct path to evening things up.

What's Next?

Game 2 will take place on Sunday night in the Bay Area. The action will get underway at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.