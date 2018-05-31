Casey Mize Remains Top Pick in Keith Law's 2018 MLB Mock Draft 3.0

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

Auburn pitcher Casey Mize throws during the first inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Texas A&M, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

ESPN MLB insider Keith Law released his Mock Draft 3.0 on Thursday, and Auburn right-handed pitcher Casey Mize remained his projected pick for the Detroit Tigers at No. 1 overall in the MLB first-year player draft.

Law wrote: "Although Al Avila and Co. have been spotted all over the country—seeing Joey Bart, Jarred Kelenic, Nick Madrigal and I assume the insides of lots of airport terminals—the industry consensus still seems to be that Mize, the best player in the class, will go No. 1 on Monday.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

