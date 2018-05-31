TMZ: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner Meet with Devin Booker for Double Date

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and supermodel Kendall Jenner were spotted Wednesday night on a double date with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

According to TMZ Sports, they were seen at Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California.

TMZ posted the following video of Simmons, Jenner, Booker and Jordyn Woods arriving at and leaving Nice Guy together:

On Tuesday, Ian Mohr and Mara Siegler of Page Six reported that a source said Simmons and Jenner had been dating for "a few weeks."

Simmons is a Rookie of the Year finalist after averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while leading the Sixers to the playoffs.

Booker is a three-year veteran who is coming off a career season that saw him put up 24.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest. 

