TMZ: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner Meet with Devin Booker for Double Date

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and supermodel Kendall Jenner were spotted Wednesday night on a double date with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

According to TMZ Sports, they were seen at Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California.

TMZ posted the following video of Simmons, Jenner, Booker and Jordyn Woods arriving at and leaving Nice Guy together:

On Tuesday, Ian Mohr and Mara Siegler of Page Six reported that a source said Simmons and Jenner had been dating for "a few weeks."

Simmons is a Rookie of the Year finalist after averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while leading the Sixers to the playoffs.

Booker is a three-year veteran who is coming off a career season that saw him put up 24.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest.