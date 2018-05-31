Report: Redskins Executive Dennis Greene Resigns; Linked to Cheerleader Scandal

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Washington Redskins President of Business Operations Dennis Greene has reportedly resigned from his post amid his connection to the team's cheerleader scandal.

According to Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan, Greene stepped down and has been replaced by Brian Lafemina.

In a story published by Juliet Macur of the New York Times on Thursday, it was revealed the Redskins—as well as several other NFL teams—employ non-cheering cheerleaders to mingle with fans and appear in team promotions.

Greene was the director of the Redskins' program and was alleged to have treated the women like "cattle."

A former "cheerleader ambassador" told Macur how Greene would frequently line the women up and decide which ones would go with him to suites: "He would look each of us up and down and say, I want that one and that one, and everyone hated when you got selected for that. It was humiliating."

Per Hoffman, Greene had transitioned into the president of hospitality position before stepping down.

On May 2, Macur detailed how a group of team sponsors and suite holders were invited to watch a 2013 Redskins cheerleader calendar photo shoot in Costa Rica that required the women to be topless.

Some were also required to escort male sponsors to a nightclub after the photo shoot.

The cheerleaders mentioned that Greene was among the Redskins management present at the nightclub, while a former Redskins cheerleader and sideline assistant encouraged the cheerleaders to "drink and flirt."

One cheerleader told Macur that management "seemed to condone" the situation.

Greene had been part of the Redskins organization since 2001, when he was hired as the senior vice president of sales and marketing.