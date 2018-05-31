Eagles News: SI's Albert Breer Says CB Sidney Jones 'Turned Heads' at OTAs

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones has reportedly impressed during organized team activities after missing all but one game in 2017 because of an Achilles injury.

On Thursday, Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Jones has "turned heads" with his play throughout the early stages of offseason practices.

The University of Washington product was a projected first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft before suffering the Achilles rupture. He ended up falling to the Eagles in the second round.

Jones tallied two tackles in his only appearance last season. Now he's healthy and trying to show he's the high-impact player many expected before the health setback.

The 22-year-old California native described himself as a "playmaker" and a "ballplayer" last week.

"Proving it to myself, first of all," Jones told reporters. "I have high expectations for myself. Proving it to everybody else too. I was rated highly last year and didn't get to show that. So I'm back."

He'll likely compete with Rasul Douglas to become the Eagles' nickel corner behind starters Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills. He could rise up the depth chart quickly with a full return to form.