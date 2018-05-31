NHL Stanley Cup Final 2018: Knights vs. Capitals Game 3 Odds, Schedule and Pick

John Locher/Associated Press

The first Stanley Cup final game in Washington, D.C. since 1998 will be the most important contest of the season to date for the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

Vegas needs to pull a game back in the seven-game series after losing Game 2 on home ice Wednesday, while the Capitals have an opportunity to win two straight games at Capital One Arena to put the pressure squarely on the Golden Knights.

Offense has been the story of the series so far, with 10 goals coming in Game 1 and another five produced in Game 2.

In the two days leading up to Game 3, both coaches will try once again to make defensive adjustments in order to keep Game 3 close and allow the talented goalies on each end of the ice to take over.

Game 3 Information



Date: Saturday, June 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live or NBC Sports app

Odds (via OddsShark): Vegas (+128; Bet $100 to win $128) at Washington (-167; Bet $167 to win $100)

Will Offense Reign Supreme Once Again in Game 3?

Given how well the Golden Knights and Capitals played on defense in the conference final round, the amount of goals scored at T-Mobile Arena was a bit surprising.

The fifteen tallies netted by the two finalists is the most combined goals in the first two games of a Stanley Cup final since 1982, per NHL PR:

Fourteen different players struck the back of the net, with Vegas' Tomas Nosek being the only player with two goals in the series.

The diversity in scoring means each defense isn't able to focus in on stopping a single line in order to thwart endless chances on net.

Only three of the 36 skaters who've earned playing time in Games 1 and 2 failed to record a shot, and all three of them reside on the Capitals roster.

Vegas has been relentless in its pursuit for goals, especially Jonathan Marchessault, who leads the series with 14 shots on goal.

The Golden Knights outshot the Capitals 73-54 at T-Mobile Arena, but the Capitals relied on goalie Braden Holtby, who made 37 saves in Game 2, including this incredible stop with the paddle of his stick:

Washington has the momentum in its hands entering Game 3, but if Vegas' offensive push carries over to Saturday, the Golden Knights should be in a good position to take back the lead in the series.

How Serious Is Kuznetsov's Injury?

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been one of the best players in the postseason not only for the Capitals, but across the NHL.

The 26-year-old Russian scored 11 goals and handed out 14 assists in 21 games, which is why there's so much concern about the injury he suffered in the first period of Game 2.

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz didn't add any details about Kuznetsov's injury after the game, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen:

Washington was able to grind out a road victory without one of their top offensive players, but if he is out for Game 3, Trotz must juggle his lines.

If Kuznetsov is out for Game 3, Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller would move up lines, as Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan pointed out:

Backstrom and Eller each have a goal and two assists through two games, and they should be able to slide right into new lines and produce the same numbers.

The concern for the Capitals comes at the bottom of the forward depth chart, as they would have to rely on players with less experience instead of possessing a quality third-line center in Eller.

The two-day break before Game 3 gives the Capitals plenty of time to adjust to the worst-case scenario, or it could be enough for Kuznetsov to recover and a play a role on home ice.

Pick: Washington 3, Vegas 2.

Even if Kuznetsov is unable to play in Game 3, the Capitals will feed off the crowd at Capital One Arena and score the first two goals of the game.

Although Vegas gets back into the contest, Holtby stands strong in net once again to hand the Capitals a 2-1 series advantage.

