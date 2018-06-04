World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players Heading to Russia

0 of 7

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

You can tell the World Cup 2018 is just around the corner; the kits are out, the wall charts are being hung up and the FIFA 18 patch is being played liberally across the globe. We're edging toward fever pitch.

To continue building toward June 14, the date of the opening bout between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, we're presenting the first edition of our World Cup 100, a ranking of the best players heading to the finals in each position.

It takes the same format as our Premier League 100, which ran in weekly installments throughout the 2017-18 season. This version will run on a round-by-round basis, updating after each set of games.

This first version is unique in comparison to the future ones; whereas once the World Cup begins we'll be assessing and ranking based solely on performances in Russia, this edition is a general "who are the best players making the trip."

Determining who is better than who is a difficult task when it comes to certain positions, as there are entire gluts of players who seem about level—particularly in the centre-back and attacking midfield sections.

2017-18 is a good indicator, but can't be the sole marker used for who is better than who. Manuel Neuer barely played last season but is clearly one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, so the ranking is not based strictly on how players got on over the last 10 months.