French Open 2018: Friday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Novak Djokovic will face a tricky early test in the 2018 French Open on Friday when he faces 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov will also be in action, against Damir Dzumhur and Fernando Verdasco, respectively.

In the women's draw, second seed Caroline Wozniacki will take on wild-card Pauline Parmentier, Madison Keys faces Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina plays Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Djokovic, Wozniacki Headline Friday's Play

Djokovic is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year, but he hasn't been overly convincing in either of his two matches.

Rogerio Dutra Silva made life difficult for him at times in his opening match, while second-round opponent Jaume Munar also broke him on three occasions. Djokovic also made 33 unforced errors in three sets against the latter, per RolandGarros.com.

The 20th seed wasn't particularly happy with his performance against Munar, per Eurosport UK:

Bautista Agut has only won one of his seven meetings with Djokovic and none of their three matches on clay, but he's seven seedings higher than his illustrious counterpart.

As Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted, the clash will provide an accurate assessment of where Djokovic is at right now:

It could bode well for the 31-year-old that the Spaniard was taken to five sets in his first match, but he'll need to put in a strong showing to ensure his progression to the fourth round.

After being taken to a tiebreaker in the opening set of her first-round tie with Danielle Collins, Wozniacki has only dropped two games in her last three sets.

She made short work of Georgina Garcia Perez in the second round and took just 51 minutes to beat her 6-1, 6-0.

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The Dane may be a little wary of Parmentier, who has beaten compatriots Chloe Paquet and Alize Cornet to reach this round, as the Frenchwoman beat her when the pair met in Istanbul in April.

That said, the pair were level on one set apiece when Wozniacki had to retire due to an abdominal injury, so it's not that she was outclassed by the 32-year-old.

What's more, Parmentier faced 27 break points in her clash with Cornet. While her ability to save 25 of them is a testament to her resilience, Wozniacki will almost certainly be much more ruthless than Cornet was.

If given similar opportunities to break Parmentier, Wozniacki should not have too much trouble in progressing.

Prediction: Wozniacki eases past Parmentier in two sets, while Djokovic beats Bautista Agut in four.