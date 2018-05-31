Report: Jose Mourinho Scouts £40M Marko Arnautovic as Austria Beat Russia

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho attended Austria's 1-0 defeat of 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts Russia on Wednesday reportedly to scout West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler and MailOnline's Spencer Morgan, Mourinho is looking to find cover for Romelu Lukaku and believes the 29-year-old could be his man, while Mario Mandzukic of Juventus is also on United's radar.

The report added the imposing forward would cost around £40 million, but the Hammers have said he is not for sale.

Arnautovic set up Alessandro Schopf for the only goal of the game at the Tivoli Stadium as Austria condemned Russia to their sixth consecutive game without a victory in the lead-up to the World Cup.

He enjoyed a fine season with West Ham in 2017-18 as he netted 11 goals and six assists in 31 appearances, all of them coming after the November appointment of former United manager David Moyes.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Arnautovic has played under Mourinho before at Inter Milan and boasts many of the qualities the Portuguese is looking for, namely power, aggression and physicality in the penalty box.

However, he is hardly the calibre of player United fans would have been hoping to see their club linked with.

The 2017-18 campaign was only the second season of his career hitting double figures for league goals.

He is versatile, able to play as a No. 9 as well as on either flank, but it is difficult to see how he would add more to the current United side than the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst suggested it would be a "logical" signing for United but was still sceptical:

United likely have a busy summer ahead of them if they are to bridge the 19-point gap to Premier League champions Manchester City next term.

Mourinho will be looking to get business done early, and, with Austria having missed out on qualification for the World Cup, talks with Arnautovic could begin imminently.