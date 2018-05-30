Eagles, Philadelphia Police Sued by Fan Who Allegedly Punched Police Horse

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: The Philadelphia Eagles helmet rests on the bench prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Andrew Tornetta, the Philadelphia Eagles fan who allegedly punched a police horse prior to the NFC Championship Game, is reportedly suing the team and two Philadelphia police offers.

According to TMZ Sports, Tornetta is saying police assaulted him and he "was innocently hanging out when the mounted cops rode up on him, grabbed him and started dragging him."

Citing the court filing, TMZ added that Tornetta "says at least two cops unsheathed their batons and began beating him multiple timesand he suffered serious injuries to his back, skull and face."

Tornetta also said the cops' actions resulted in him being "demonized on social media and internet sites reporting upon his assault on police and his cruelty toward an animal."

He was initially charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to disperse. Those charges were dropped after he completed 12 hours of community service.

