LeBron James on Dan Gilbert Impacting His Free Agency: 'We're Going to See'

LeBron James offered a coy response Wednesday when asked if his relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert will affect his free agency.

"We're going to see," he told ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

James, who has not indulged speculation about his potential destination, added he is on solid terms with Gilbert despite indications to the contrary—including a frosty moment between the two in the aftermath of Cleveland's Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"It's not about me and Dan—we have a great working relationship," he said. "It's not like we're not the best friends, and I don't think you should be best friends with a player and an owner shouldn't be best friends unless I'm your father and that's my son, and, OK, cool we could be great then. But I think it's worked out for us both in these four years so far since I've been back."

James and Gilbert have had a rocky relationship dating back to 2010, when Gilbert penned the now-infamous Comic Sans letter that derided LeBron after he decided to sign with the Miami Heat.

The three-time champion later revealed in a video for Uninterrupted that his family wasn't pleased he decided to re-sign with the Cavaliers because of the way Gilbert acted:

"I mean for me, personally, when I decided to go back to Cleveland, I had to decide—because our owner at the time when I left decided to put out this f--king article that we all know about where he completely bashed and disrespected not only me as an individual, but disrespected my name. My name is not just myself it's my wife, my kids, my grandmother, my mother.

"So for me, when I decided to go back, and I talked to like Mav, Rich and Randy and everyone and I had to let them know cause some people were on the fence—even my wife and my momma was like 'f--k that, I ain't with that.' My mom was definitely like 'f--k that, we ain't going back.'"

With another free agency period looming, Gilbert—like James—said he's not going to get ahead of himself with another trip to the Finals on deck.

"Like him, I think he's said this, we're just focused—and it's the truth, it's not avoiding the question—we're literally focused on (the now)," Gilbert told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "It's just so intense in the playoffs and getting to the Finals and now the Finals, I don't think—and I know he doesn't—I don't think even our guys are talking (about anything other than) what's in front of them."

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, James' list of suitors is expected to include the Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers assuming he declines his $35.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season.