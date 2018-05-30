J.J. Watt Jokingly Prescribes Christian Covington Stiff Drinks for Weirdness

J.J. Watt Jokingly Prescribes Christian Covington Stiff Drinks for WeirdnessMay 31, 2018
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt recently received an honorary degree from the Baylor College of Medicine, and he is wasting no time in putting his degree to use.
On Wednesday, Dr. Watt diagnosed Texans defensive end Christian Covington with "weirdness" and went so far as to write him a prescription:
Christian Covington @thetangibleC4
Hi my name is Christian and I am suffering from weirdness. I’d like to thank my personal physician Dr. Watt for diagnosing me quickly and getting to the bottom of this. There’s a long journey ahead but he assured me it will be a painful and tedious process. 10/10 would recommend. https://t.co/SG6R3SLrmN
Looks like Watt is going to have plenty of fun with his new degree.
