Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Early Favorites to Win 2018 NBA Finals MVP

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Early Favorites to Win 2018 NBA Finals MVPMay 31, 2018
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are listed as the early favorites to be named 2018 NBA Finals MVP.
According to odds at Bovada (via Odds Shark), Durant is a -150 (bet $150 to win $100) favorite, while Curry is the second choice at +170 (bet $100 to win $170).
LeBron James checks in at third, but his odds are sitting at plus-600 since the Cleveland Cavaliers are a steep +710 underdog to defeat the Golden State Warriors.
Odds to win #NBAFinals MVP: Kevin Durant -150 Stephen Curry +170 LeBron James +600 Draymond Green +1200 Klay Thompson +1400 Kevin Love +5000 Andre Iguodala +10000 J.R. Smith +15000 Tristan Thompson +15000 George Hill +40000 Odds via @BovadaLV Analysis: https://t.co/sfehWasZag
