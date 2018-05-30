Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Early Favorites to Win 2018 NBA Finals MVP

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors high five during the game against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 20, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are listed as the early favorites to be named 2018 NBA Finals MVP. 

According to odds at Bovada (via Odds Shark), Durant is a -150 (bet $150 to win $100) favorite, while Curry is the second choice at +170 (bet $100 to win $170). 

LeBron James checks in at third, but his odds are sitting at plus-600 since the Cleveland Cavaliers are a steep +710 underdog to defeat the Golden State Warriors

