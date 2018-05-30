Damarious Randall Didn't Expect Cavaliers Jersey Tweet to Go Viral

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) in action against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL game in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini)
Chris Keane/Associated Press

Damarious Randall is currently a little under $90 million in debt—at least if a tweet amounts to a verbal contract.

The viral post by the Cleveland Browns corner offering a free jersey for every retweet, should the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, has more than 893,000 retweets as of publication.

If things keep going in this direction, odds are it'll pass the one million mark. Assuming around $100 for an authentic replica, Randall could have a $100 million retweet fiasco on his hands.

What does he have to say about all this? Lol, jk.

"Honestly, I didn't think it was going to get over 100 [retweets], to be honest," Randall told reporters Wednesday.

"I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fanbase would go this crazy about it," Randall continued. "Obviously, it is a joke. Just to know how passionate this fanbase is, it is really encouraging."

Of course, Randall has good reason to think his tweet will never backfire. The Warriors are a heavy favorite to defeat the Cavs for the second straight season.

"I didn't think people [would] actually view that as a serious tweet from me," Randall said. "Obviously it got the whole world excited about it, and now I'm actually excited about it. It is a great, great opportunity to interact with the fans. We're just going to watch the series and see how everything folds out."

