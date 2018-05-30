Damarious Randall Didn't Expect Cavaliers Jersey Tweet to Go Viral

Damarious Randall Didn't Expect Cavaliers Jersey Tweet to Go ViralMay 31, 2018
Damarious Randall is currently a little under $90 million in debt—at least if a tweet amounts to a verbal contract.
The viral post by the Cleveland Browns corner offering a free jersey for every retweet, should the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, has more than 893,000 retweets as of publication.
Damarious Randall @RandallTime
If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey...
If things keep going in this direction, odds are it'll pass the one million mark. Assuming around $100 for an authentic replica, Randall could have a $100 million retweet fiasco on his hands.
What does he have to say about all this? Lol, jk.
"Honestly, I didn't think it was going to get over 100 [retweets], to be honest," Randall told reporters Wednesday.
"I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fanbase would go this crazy about it," Randall continued. "Obviously, it is a joke. Just to know how passionate this fanbase is, it is really encouraging."
Of course, Randall has good reason to think his tweet will never backfire. The Warriors are a heavy favorite to defeat the Cavs for the second straight season.
"I didn't think people [would] actually view that as a serious tweet from me," Randall said. "Obviously it got the whole world excited about it, and now I'm actually excited about it. It is a great, great opportunity to interact with the fans. We're just going to watch the series and see how everything folds out."
