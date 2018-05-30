Lakers Draft Rumors: Devonte' Graham, Billy Preston Among Latest Workouts

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) drives past Villanova guard Phil Booth during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy day of workouts planned for Thursday, with the Kansas Jayhawks' Devonte' Graham and Billy Preston among the participants, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

The Lakers hold the Nos. 25 and 47 picks in this year's NBA draft.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

