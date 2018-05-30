Lakers Draft Rumors: Devonte' Graham, Billy Preston Among Latest Workouts

Lakers Draft Rumors: Devonte' Graham, Billy Preston Among Latest WorkoutsMay 30, 2018
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy day of workouts planned for Thursday, with the Kansas Jayhawks' Devonte' Graham and Billy Preston among the participants, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Lakers are working out Kansas' Devonte' Graham and Billy Preston, Wichita State's Landry Shamet, Penn State's Tony Carr, Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie and Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams on Thursday.
The Lakers hold the Nos. 25 and 47 picks in this year's NBA draft.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
