Lakers Draft Rumors: Devonte' Graham, Billy Preston Among Latest Workouts

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy day of workouts planned for Thursday, with the Kansas Jayhawks' Devonte' Graham and Billy Preston among the participants, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

The Lakers hold the Nos. 25 and 47 picks in this year's NBA draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.