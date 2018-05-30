Klay Thompson Introduced Himself to Magnus Carlsen as Warriors' Best Chess Player

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Klay Thompson is the best chess player on the Golden State Warriors.

According to Thompson, that is.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen, Thompson an avid chess player—said he recently introduced himself to the world's top chess player, Magnus Carlsen, as the premier strategist the defending champions have to offer.

"Based on loose facts, but whatever," he said.

Cohen's feature also noted Thompson has multiple chess boards at his house and brings a magnetic set on the road to compete against teammates, including Andre Iguodala.

Perhaps that set will make the trip with Thompson when the Warriors head to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals next week.