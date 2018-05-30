Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Keen on £80M Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after his agent, Pini Zahavi, confirmed he wanted to leave the Bundesliga champions.

Zahavi is a "close associate" of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which may help the Blues, although his £80 million price tag could prove problematic, according to Tony Banks at the Daily Express.

Chelsea "have registered interest" in the striker after Zahavi said Lewandowski "feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The managers of Bayern know about it."

Lewandowski is widely considered to be one of the most lethal strikers in Europe and has enjoyed a prolific career at Bayern Munich.

Squawka Football highlighted just how many goals he's scored for the German giants:

Zahavi's comments are bound to attract interest from Europe's top clubs, although Bayern will not want their star striker to leave.

Mark Lovell at ESPN FC explained Bayern's stance:

The striker has won four Bundesliga titles during his time at the Allianz Arena, but a UEFA Champions League title continues to elude him and may be a reason for his desire to move on.

If so, that may count against Chelsea as they missed out on Europe's top competition after finishing fifth in the Premier League. They will play in the UEFA Europa League instead next season.

Sports journalist Stefan Bienkowski doubts whether Chelsea can attract Lewandowski:

The managerial situation at Chelsea is also likely to complicate any move for the striker. The Blues have held talks with Maurizio Sarri about replacing Antonio Conte but are yet to agree a deal, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

Real Madrid are also interested in Lewandowski, and he could replace Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Jason Burt at the Telegraph.

Correspondent Tancredi Palmeri felt Gareth Bale might also be an option for Bayern:

Bayern Munich are not a club that are used to selling their best players, but Lewandowski has made it clear he does not want to stay. The striker should not lack for options, although Chelsea may struggle to tempt him to London without the lure of Champions League football.

