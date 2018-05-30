Wenyen Gabriel Announces He Will Leave Kentucky, Remain in 2018 NBA Draft

Wenyen Gabriel Announces He Will Leave Kentucky, Remain in 2018 NBA DraftMay 30, 2018
Wenyen Gabriel initially kept the door open to return to Kentucky for his junior season, but he is officially moving on to the next chapter in his life.
On Wednesday, Gabriel announced on Twitter that he would remain in the draft pool after receiving positive feedback during the pre-draft process:
To the best fans in the world, I couldn’t be more honored to have worn that Kentucky name across my chest for the past two years. It truly has been a blessing. To all those who have supported me, I just want to say thank you. My time here will never be forgotten... wish me well! https://t.co/zpukdXMcf1
Gabriel declared for the draft back in April with the intention of testing the waters before hiring an agent:
Those things we think impossible you can achieve, we know it ain't promised or guaranteed but everybody got a dream💯 https://t.co/t1cgnDMTVY
Now, he has decided it's time to take his talents to the next level.
The Wildcats thanked Gabriel for his two years on campus:
Decision No. 2 is in. @WenyenGabriel is keeping his name in the 2018 NBA Draft. We want to say thank YOU, Wenyen, for all the memories. We had a blast and will never stop supporting you. #DreamBig https://t.co/jxUe3m83wi
Gabriel averaged 5.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game during his time in Lexington, including 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore. He shot 39.6 percent from beyond the arc last season. He was part of Kentucky teams that made it to the Elite Eight and the Sweet 16, respectively.
As the Wildcats pointed out, he ended his college career on a strong note:
Included in that late-season run was an unforgettable performance in the SEC Tournament semis. Gabriel made all seven of his 3-point attempts en route to 23 points. The 7-for-7 performance set UK school records and SEC Tournament records for most 3-pointers made without a miss.
The 6'9", 205-pound prospect did not appear on Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's big board following the combine.
