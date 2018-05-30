Colts Wear T-Shirts Honoring Jason Seaman, Noblesville School Shooting Victims

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Indianapolis Colts safety Elliott Berry (44) warms up with teammates as the team practiced at the NFL football team's practice facility in Indianapolis, Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts donned #NobStrong shirts Wednesday in support of former Southern Illinois defensive lineman and current middle-school teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler—who were shot and injured during a school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana on Friday—and the rest of that community. 

There were no deaths in the incident, and the shooter is in custody. 

"We're really thinking about the community up in Noblesville," Colts head coach Frank Reich said, per Matthew VanTryon of the Indianapolis Star. "We know it here: It's all about team in Indiana. When one town and city and school is grieving, we all are. We want them to know they have our support."

