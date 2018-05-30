Colts Wear T-Shirts Honoring Jason Seaman, Noblesville School Shooting Victims

Colts Wear T-Shirts Honoring Jason Seaman, Noblesville School Shooting VictimsMay 30, 2018
The Indianapolis Colts donned #NobStrong shirts Wednesday in support of former Southern Illinois defensive lineman and current middle-school teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler—who were shot and injured during a school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana on Friday—and the rest of that community.
Indianapolis Colts @Colts
All proceeds from the shirts will go to Jason Seaman and Ella Whistler, who were injured in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting on May 25th. Please consider donating to the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation here: https://t.co/JuOin9mo8M https://t.co/baic0yZ1fb
Stephen Holder @HolderStephen
Colts practice getting started with all players donning #Nobstrong T shirts after the Noblesville school shooting. https://t.co/ppIttpzOKg
Jason Seaman @SeamanNWMS
Black and gold looks good on you guys for the day! Thank you for the tremendous support. https://t.co/s6rtEn9KKg
There were no deaths in the incident, and the shooter is in custody.
"We're really thinking about the community up in Noblesville," Colts head coach Frank Reich said, per Matthew VanTryon of the Indianapolis Star. "We know it here: It's all about team in Indiana. When one town and city and school is grieving, we all are. We want them to know they have our support."
