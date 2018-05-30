Bryan Colangelo on Burner Account Allegations: 'Someone's Out to Get Me'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo believes someone has a vendetta against him.

"Someone's out to get me. ... This is clearly not me," he said of the alleged burner Twitter accounts tied to him, per Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports.

Colangelo's comments come after Ben Detrick of The Ringer published an extensive investigation Tuesday that alleged the executive used five anonymous Twitter accounts to criticize his team's players and coaching while also bashing his predecessor, Sam Hinkie.

Colangelo acknowledged in a statement that he used one of the Twitter accounts to monitor news but didn't use the other ones and didn't know the motives behind them, per Detrick:

"Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news. While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them."

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Colangelo has reached out to the people mentioned in tweets from the accounts and stressed he isn't the one behind them.

The 76ers are independently investigating the matter, as Rich Hoffman of The Athletic shared:

The accounts were particularly critical of Jahlil Okafor, Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Nerlens Noel and head coach Brett Brown, going as far as to suggest Okafor failed a physical that nullified a trade and Embiid was

"lazy" and too focused on social media and endeavors off the court.

Colangelo has been the president of basketball operations since April 2016 and was given the role just days after Hinkie resigned.