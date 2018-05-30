Christian Kirk's Disorderly Conduct, Property Damage Charges Dismissed

Matt York/Associated Press

Disorderly conduct and property damage charges against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk have been dismissed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, citing records from the Scottsdale City Court and noting "those who know him said the charges after a golf tournament were baseless":

This comes after Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports reported Kirk was arrested months before the Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft because he was seen throwing rocks at cars outside the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"The suspects were intoxicated and leaving the WMPO. As they were walking through a parking lot, (they were observed) throwing rocks at cars and breaking a window of at least one of them," Scottsdale Police said, per Somers.

Somers noted a Cardinals spokesperson said the team knew of the arrest before electing to draft the Texas A&M product.

Now that the charges are cleared, Kirk can focus on bolstering Arizona’s passing attack in his rookie season. He tallied 919 receiving yards and a career-best 10 touchdown catches in his final collegiate season in 2017 and presents the Cardinals with another playmaking option alongside future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

Arizona was a middling 15th in the league in passing yards per game last season and likely needs to improve on those totals to compete with the Los Angeles Rams and others in the NFC West.