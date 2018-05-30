Lorenzen Wright's Ex-Wife Issued $20M Bond over Former NBA Star's Shooting Death

MARK WEBER/Associated Press

A judge has issued a $20 million bond for Sherra Wright, who has been charged in the death of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Adrian Sanz of the Associated Press reported the news.

Wright faces life in prison plus 50 years if she is convicted on all counts related to Lorenzen Wright's death. Prosecutors allege she and Billy Turner conspired to kill Wright to receive insurance money. Sherra Wright received $1 million at the time of his death.

Turner is currently being held on a $15 million bond. Both are charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Wright was shot and killed in 2010, and his body was found near Memphis 10 days after he had been reported missing.

Blake Ballin, Wright's attorney, argued that his client did not have any criminal history and found the judge's bail harsh. However, Sanz reported Shelby County Superior Court Judge Lee Coffee said he set the bond so high because of the severity of the charges as well as Wright's "bad behavior while being held at a women’s jail."



Wright, who played 13 NBA seasons, was 34 at the time of his death.