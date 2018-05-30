Brandon Brooks Rips Time with Bill O'Brien, Texans: 'S--t Was Miserable'

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks said Tuesday that he was "miserable" and nearly retired after he played for Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, who adopted The Patriot Way following his time working for Bill Belichick.

"It's crazy that people haven't known this," Brooks said, per Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton. "It’s been this way for like a decade. You've seen—Reggie Wayne did it. He retired. He went there [to the Patriots] for a training camp and retired. S--t is not fun there. I was under the same regime in Houston [with O'Brien]. I almost retired. S--t was miserable, every day. Every day."

O'Brien previously served as an offensive assistant in various capacities under Belichick between 2007-11 before accepting the head coaching position at Penn State.

O'Brien has been the head coach for the Texans since 2014, and Brooks played under him for two seasons.

Brooks' comments come just days after former Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh ripped the Patriots' robotic culture.

"They don't have fun there," he told the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch. "There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there, you know what I'm saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much."