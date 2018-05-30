Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Close to Signing PSG's Yacine Adli

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Yacine Adli, who has rejected the chance to stay with the Ligue 1 champions in favour of joining the Gunners.

Adli will sign a three-year deal at Arsenal, with the option of two more years, and has been convinced to move to north London by new manager Unai Emery, according to Paris United (h/t Jack Rathborn at the Mirror).

The 17-year-old is one of PSG's most highly-rated prospects and was made a "bigger financial offer" by the French champions but turned it down.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were also interested in the youngster, as shown by Simon Collings at Hayters:

Given the calibre of clubs interested in Adli it will be a real coup if he does join Arsenal and will bolster Emery's reputation. Emery will know Adli from his time in charge of PSG, and it would seem he has been able to convince him to follow him to the Premier League.

Get French Football showed how Arsenal convinced Adli to move to north London:

Adli has come through PSG's academy and trained with the first team including stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. He is tall, composed on the ball and possesses an excellent range of passing.

Scouted Football offered their view of the teenager:

Adli may not be the headline signing that Arsenal fans may have been hoping for, but his potential is exciting and supporters will enjoy watching him develop in north London.

Emery has a restricted transfer budget with which to work this summer and only has £70 million to spend, according to Matt Law at the Telegraph.

The new Arsenal boss must therefore invest wisely as he looks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first season in charge.

Adli looks to be an astute signing who should be a good fit for the Gunners and potentially has a big future ahead of him. The club's ability to attract top young talent also appears to be intact despite their lack of UEFA Champions League football.