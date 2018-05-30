Brian Bowen Will Remain in 2018 NBA Draft Amid NCAA Eligibility Issues

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Brian Bowen will keep his name in the 2018 NBA draft pool after he was informed Wednesday by the NCAA that he will have to sit out at least one more season for allegedly receiving impermissible benefits.



"I am completely devastated by the NCAA's ruling,” Bowen said in a statement. "All I ever wanted to do was continue my education and play college basketball, however, after learning of the ruling, and discussing it with my family and attorney, I’ve decided to pursue my professional career. I’m grateful to the University of South Carolina and Frank Martin for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Gamecock."

Bowen, a former 5-star recruit, was a central figure in the FBI's probe into corruption and bribery in college basketball. According to documents obtained by the FBI, Bowen and his family allegedly received $100,000 from Adidas after he committed to the Louisville Cardinals.

Bowen was suspended by Louisville before enrolling at South Carolina in hopes of making his NCAA debut next season.

"Participating in college basketball gives young people a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow while enjoying the surroundings being part of a University," South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said. "I wish Brian had this opportunity. We will continue to support Brian and do everything we can to help him reach his goals. Brian is a proud Gamecock and will be one forever. I hope nothing but the best for him in the future."

The 19-year-old will now try and lock down a spot on a pro roster, although that figures to be a tough task considering he has no college film and didn't put on a show at the combine earlier this month.

"He's in no man's land," a veteran NBA scout told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. "He may not be good enough to play in the G League right now."

Recruiting information courtesy of 247sports.com.