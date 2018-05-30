Kenny Smith Reportedly Expected to Interview for Pistons' Head Coaching Job

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 25: Kenny Smith speaks during the 2018 Brand Jordan NBA All-Star Uniforms & All-Star Rosters Unveiling show on January 25, 2018 at CBS Studios in Studio City, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly interview TNT analyst Kenny Smith for their vacant head coaching position, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Smith spent 10 years in the NBA from 1987-97, winning two NBA titles with the Houston Rockets. He also interviewed for the New York Knicks head coaching job earlier this offseason.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pistons to Interview Kenny Smith for HC

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Report: Pistons to Interview Kenny Smith for HC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay on Finals: 'Rest of the NBA Has to Get Better'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay on Finals: 'Rest of the NBA Has to Get Better'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs-Dubs Saga Could Have Looked Completely Different

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs-Dubs Saga Could Have Looked Completely Different

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report