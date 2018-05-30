Kenny Smith Reportedly Expected to Interview for Pistons' Head Coaching Job

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly interview TNT analyst Kenny Smith for their vacant head coaching position, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Smith spent 10 years in the NBA from 1987-97, winning two NBA titles with the Houston Rockets. He also interviewed for the New York Knicks head coaching job earlier this offseason.

