Kevin Durant on Bryan Colangelo Alleged Burners: 'Ain't Got S--t to Do with Me'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When The Ringer's Ben Detrick broke the news about Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo allegedly using burner Twitter accounts, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant had to know questions about the situation would be directed his way.

However, he's not going to comment on the matter.

"I ain't got nothing to say about that," Durant said, via ESPN's Chris Haynes. "It ain't got s--t to do with me."

Durant, of course, found himself in a similar situation after being caught sending tweets from his own account criticizing his former coach and teammates:

Those tweets were ultimately deleted, with many believing the former NBA MVP meant to post from a burner account. He would later own up to his mistake (but not before he was the center of memes around the internet):

Now, the NBA may be facing another social media snafu—this time, though, the circumstances are different.

Durant's tweets, while embarrassing, did no harm, other than to his reputation. He was trying to justify why he left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Warriors. That's all. Colangelo, on the other hand, allegedly openly criticized his franchise's players and appeared to leak private information.

Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that it would investigate the social media accounts allegedly run by Colangelo, via The Athletic's Rich Hofmann:

Durant clearly doesn't want to be connected to this story as he has put his past behind him. And with tipoff of the 2018 NBA Finals just a day away, his focus is on the Cleveland Cavaliers, not Colangelo.