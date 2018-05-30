Barcelona Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Target Ousmane Dembele

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain and is said to be the French club's top priority in the summer transfer window.

New PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring in Dembele and knows the youngster well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jaime Wright for Mail Online).

Dembele only moved to Barcelona in summer 2017 but has endured a tough first season at the Camp Nou. His campaign was disrupted by injury, and he managed only 12 La Liga starts for Barcelona.

The 21-year-old ended the season with four goals and six assists for his new club, but Barcelona would have expected more when they shelled out €105 million plus add-ons for him.

Barcelona also spent heavily in the January transfer window as they brought in Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. They are also expected to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in July, per Sport's Lluís Miguelsanz.

The arrivals means there is plenty of competition for places in the Barcelona attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

If Griezmann were to arrive he would expect to go straight into the first team which could mean bad news for Dembele and force him onto the bench.

Barcelona have offered Dembele to clubs around Europe as either a permanent deal or a loan, according to RAC1 (h/t Football Espana).

Rafael Hernandez at Grup 14 explained Barcelona's summer transfer plans:

Dembele is a forward with electric pace, an eye for goal and who possesses great skill on the ball. Although injury had an impact on his first season at Barcelona he did impress at times for Ernesto Valverde's side.

His first goal for the club was a stunning effort against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League. He also scored a brilliant individual goal in Barcelona's 5-1 La Liga win over Villarreal, when he ran with the ball from his own half before dinking it over the goalkeeper.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

However, he also looked hesitant at times and often as if he is yet to fit into his new team's style of play.

The pressure on the youngster to be an instant success at Barcelona is huge, particularly because of his price tag and the fact he arrived after Neymar had just departed for PSG.

He has bags of potential but his unconvincing debut season at the Camp Nou has seen question marks raised over whether he can develop into a great player at Barcelona.

Dembele has said he has no intention of leaving the Catalan giants, per Telefoot (h/t Ian Holyman at ESPN FC).

He said: "I signed a five-year contract at Barcelona. I'm going to be in Barcelona a very long time. I'm not going to leave after a season."

Barcelona invested heavily in Dembele, and it would be a surprise if the club would be willing to give up on him so quickly. PSG may be interested but it may need an enormous offer to prise Dembele away this summer.